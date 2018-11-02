Designed and optimized for enterprise use, the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 operating system improves the overall security to meet today’s standards in cloud environments by adding two new layers of security in an attempt to keep the information that’s stored on disks more secure for hybrid cloud operations.

As such, with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6, Red Hat introduces TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0 hardware modules as part of Network Bound Disk Encryption (NBDE), which provides enhanced security across networked environments and the ability to bind disks to specific physical systems on-premise.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 also introduces support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux System Roles to help IT specialists remove the “human element of error” from complex tasks like remotely managing Red Hat Enterprise Linux deployments, allowing them to focus on adding business value to their enterprise.

Updated cryptographic algorithms for RSA (Rivest–Shamir–Adleman) and ECC (Elliptic-curve Cryptography) in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 help organizations better handle sensitive information, and the new enhancements implemented in the nftables utility makes it easier to manage firewalls in Red Hat Enterprise Linux powered machines.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/red-hat-enterprise-linux-7-6-released-with-improved-security-for-hybrid-clouds-523537.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht