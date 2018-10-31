Manjaro 18.0 “Illyria” Released — Get This User-friendly Arch Linux Distro Here

After a series of release candidates pushed over the past weeks, the developers of Manjaro Linux have released the stable Manjaro 18.0 “Illyria.”

As I’ve said on multiple occasions in the past, I love the overall near-polished desktop experience offered by Manjaro. It goes without saying that it comes with tons of fixes spread all across the system as well as many minor improvements.

The users will now be able to take advantage of the new theme named Adapta-Maia and other minor visual changes across the system for better user experience.

Since Manjaro Xfce is the flagship edition, it continues to get the most attention. 18.0 “Illyria” ships with the latest Xfce 4.13 desktop environment.

With the new Display-Profiles feature, one can store more than one profiles for different monitors. So, if you switch displays often or connect external displays, this feature makes the transition seamless.

The KDE version comes with Plasma 5.14 desktop and latest KDE-Apps 18.08. It comes with a new Display Configuration tool that makes dealing with presentations easier.

If you’re familiar with Manjaro, you must be knowing that it lets you easily install/remove different Linux kernels. With the Manjaro Settings Manager, you can choose from 8 kernel-series — ranging from 3.16 to 4.19. This wide variety of kernel options ensures that one is able to run Manjaro on older as well as newer hardware.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/manjaro-linux-18-0-illyria-features-download/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht