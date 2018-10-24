Want To Run Linux On Android Without Rooting? Using UserLAnd

Just recently I came across a new app on Google Play Store that can help you run Linux on your existing Android smartphone. Named UserLAnd, this application is fully open source, and its code is available on GitHub.

The latest 1.0.0 version of the app follows the last beta release 0.5.3, which was under development for the past few months. So, let’s tell you what the free UserLAnd app has to offer.

You must be knowing that Android is based on a modified Linux kernel. So, it makes sense that you can use Android to run Linux commands and use tools like ssh? UserLAnd makes these things easier and lets you run Linux distros like Debian and Ubuntu.

The major highlight of this app is that it doesn’t demand root access from you. It’s a big relief as rooting also exposes one’s device to numerous security flaws and warranty hazards. You can use it to install/uninstall apps like any other regular application.

To use the app, you can use either run single-click apps or make use of user-defined custom sessions. The second method involves defining the filesystem and services (vnc or ssh) you wish to use. After this, the app downloads the necessary files, sets up everything, and connects to the server.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/userland-linux-apps-distros-on-android-no-rooting/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht