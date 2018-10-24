Coming just one week after the first point release, the KDE Plasma 5.14.2 point release is here with yet another layer of improvements and bug fixes to make the KDE Plasma 5.14 desktop environment more stable and reliable. Highlights of this second point release include firmware updates improvements and better Snap support in the Plasma Discover software manager.

KDE Plasma 5.14.2 also adds accessibility information to desktop icons, addresses a typo in the GTK theme treeview style for the Breeze GTK theme, lowers the Qt dependency for plasma-browser-integration to version 5.9, improves focus handling in Plasma Desktop, and updates Plasma Networkmanager (plasma-nm) to display the right current download and upload speed.

Among some other noteworthy changes included in the KDE Plasma 5.14.2 point release, we can mention a fix for a bug discovered in Plasma Workspace, which made Plasmashell freeze when attempting to get information about free space from mounted remote filesystems after losing the network connection to it, and better compatibility with Firefox 58 and later for the bookmarks runner.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/kde-plasma-5-14-2-desktop-environment-improves-firmware-updates-snap-support-523381.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht