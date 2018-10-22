You’ll Love Ubuntu 18.10 If You’re Tired Of Endless Tantrums Of Windows 10

Just recently Microsoft open sourced its vast portfolio of patents in order to make sure that Linux and other open source projects don’t become a target of IP lawsuits. That was a really nice gesture. However, there’s no denying the fact that Microsoft’s Windows 10 is facing competition from constantly improving Linux-based operating systems.

Talking about Linux, just earlier this week, we witnessed the release of elementary OS 5.0. elementary is known for its beautiful and user-friendly interface and it’s the most ambitious release from its developers.

It’s a well-established fact that Linux-based operating systems are more secure and private as compared to Windows. There are numerous reasons like extensive telemetry, continuous tracking, etc. The Windows development process has also been facing some challenges recently. Microsoft had to roll-back the major October 2018 update as it was deleting user files.

While Redmond is also continuously working to improve the user experience, Linux-based solutions are also making sure that you don’t end up getting lost after making a switch from Windows. As a bonus, you get the benefit of extra security and peace of mind.

If you tried out the previous Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release, the new Ubuntu 18.10’s default GNOME desktop environment won’t shock you. Many Ubuntu enthusiasts loved this switch to GNOME but fans of Unity didn’t. Well, it’s a matter of choice. Anyway, it’s good to know that 18.10 runs the newest GNOME 3.30 that has been optimized by Canonical and it ships with custom changes for Ubuntu.

Ubuntu 18.10 has also got a new theme named Yaru, which makes a newer, flatter look; the icons have also been updated. Overall, the whole system feels modern and more fluid.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/get-ubuntu-18-10-release-features-windows-10-problems/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht