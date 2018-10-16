Paul Allen, who helped build the personal computer industry as co-founder of Microsoft, has died at age 65. He died on Monday afternoon from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to a statement from Vulcan Inc.

Allen started Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975. The pair met in grade school and founded their company after writing the original BASIC interpreter for the Altair 8800.

In a statement, current Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called Allen’s contributions to Microsoft, its industry and its community “indispensable.”

Allen founded Vulcan Inc. in 1986 to manage his wide-ranging business activities and philanthropic efforts. Allen founded the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, Stratolaunch Systems and the Allen Institute. He also owned the Seattle Seahawks and the Portland Trailblazers.

Allen “thoughtfully addressed how the many institutions he founded and supported would continue after he was no longer able to lead them,” Hilf added. “We will continue to work on furthering Paul’s mission and the projects he entrusted to us.”

Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/microsoft-co-founder-paul-allen-dies-of-cancer-at-65/

