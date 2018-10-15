With the Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 finally rebasing the mobile OS on the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series, the UBports team can now concentrate their efforts on bringing more new features and improvements, which will land in the upcoming Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 release.

Highlights of the Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 release include a new Morph Browser to replace the old Oxide Browser, which is based on a more recent version of the Chromium engine, new scaling features to display content at appropriate sizes on various devices, including phones and tablets, as well as to display websites the way they are designed.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 also brings support for KDE’s Kirigami 2 QtQuick controls for mobile devices, which let application developers manipulate and draw various visual parts of apps, to offer better integration of Plasma Mobile apps in Ubuntu Touch, as well as a bunch of new wallpapers, ringtones, and notification tones to replace the old ones.

Ubuntu Phone users using the OTA-4 release can now update their devices to the OTA-5 update via System Settings > Updates. After installing, your Ubuntu Touch device will be rebooted automatically for the OTA-5 update to be installed correctly. Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 or older users can also update to Ubuntu Touch OTA-5, which will guide them to setup their devices for the new Ubuntu 16.04 base.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-touch-ota-5-is-out-for-ubuntu-phones-with-new-morph-browser-improvements-523228.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht