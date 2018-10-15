Last month, Purism announced that its Librem 5 Linux smartphone will ship in April 2019; earlier, it was scheduled to arrive in January 2019.

It seems that the developers will now get sufficient time to ship their phone with GNOME 3.32. In a blog post, the project urged the app developers to “use libhandy 0.0.4 and up, use GTK+ 3.24.1 and up and target GNOME 3.32!”

With the help of the new features added to libhandy and GTK+ fixes, developers can make their apps adaptive to both desktop and GNOME-running Librem 5 mobile device.

The post also mentions that many applications like Calls, Chatty, Fractal, and Podcasts are already using such adaptive capabilities; similar work is also being done for Settings, Games, Contacts, and Geary.

Currently, a GTK+ 3 widget library, libhandy and relevant widgets will be soon ported to GTK+ 4.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/linux-smartphone-librem-5-will-ship-with-gnome-3-32/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht