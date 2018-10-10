Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 2 Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 9.5 “Stretch”

Coming about five months after the release of version 1.02, Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 2 has been updated over the weekend to version 1.03, which is now available for download. It’s a bugfix release based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 9.5 “Stretch” operating system and featuring a mix of performance improvements, software updates, and cosmetic enhancements.

Highlights of Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 2 1.03 include the ability to execute post-install scripts without the root password, new and more compact post-installation dialog windows, a new welcome dialog, support for Flatpak apps, a script to optimize the Swap usage, a script for installing the Steam for Linux client, shortcuts to user folders, and automatic swap activation in live mode.

Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 2 1.03 ships with Mozilla Firefox 60.2, Skype 8.26, HPLip 3.18.6, and TurboPrint 2.46. It also adds the PDF-Shuffler and Gscan2pdf apps, a screen lock app for the LXDE desktop environment, Bluetooth activation management, and support for mounting hard disk drives or internal partitions without the root password. The Emmabuntüs Wiki was updated as well.

Other than that, this release improves the desktop integration and the wallpaper management when starting Xfce, fixes various issues with the WhiskerMenu application launcher, Thunar shortcuts, Chromium icon, the links to the user directory in Cairo-Dock configuration files, as well as the ability to launch binaries in sbin. It also removes FBReader and replaces PyRenamer with ThunarBulkRename.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/emmabunt-s-debian-edition-2-is-now-based-on-debian-gnu-linux-9-5-stretch-523114.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht