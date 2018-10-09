Coming ten months after Calculate Linux 17.12 New Year’s Eve release, Calculate Linux 18 brings faster boot times to the live ISO images, ports all the in-house built Calculate Utilities to the latest Qt5 application framework, adds a new way for managing network connections, and updates most of the core components and apps.

Among the new features included in Calculate Linux 18, we can mention easier installation of Virtual Private Server (VPS) and Virtual Dedicated Server (VDS), updates installed with support for selecting a keyboard layout and use only one (root) position, as well as automatic partition detection for the text-based installer.

By default, Calculate Linux 18 doesn’t configure network parameters, nor it updates it during installations of network management tools, adds the “–network” option to cl-setup-system for network configuration, and implements ALSA as default sound system, allowing users to adjust the sound volume in the Cinnamon edition.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/gentoo-based-calculate-linux-18-released-with-linux-kernel-4-18-faster-boot-523113.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht