The Manjaro Linux developers have been hard at work these past couple weeks, as a steady stream of testing updates have become available on average every couple of days. Manjaro Linux is an Arch-Linux based distro that has seen quite a huge surge in popularity this past year, as it focuses on overall user-friendliness and working ‘straight out of the box’.

The great thing about Manjaro is that its basically Arch Linux without all of the difficulty in actually installing Arch. Arch is a fantastic distro that typically has the latest in Linux technology, but its really a headache to get up and running, since you need to install the base system and then all the packages you want.

The recent slew of updates is all leading up to the anticipated Manjaro-Illyria 18.0 release, which is expected to be available in late October. Of course, there is currently a beta version available (Manjaro-Xfce 18.0), which includes the latest xfce-gtk3 packages, and the latest UI enhancements.

he Manjaro developers are also working on a new hardware project, called the Bladebook Fall 2018 – it will be running Manjaro KDE v18.0 preinstalled, with the Intel Apollo Lake Quad-Core HD APU, a fanless metal material, and utilize eMMC as its primary storage, although the dev states that additional M2-SSD could be possible.

Source: https://appuals.com/manjaro-18-nearly-here-as-lots-of-testing-updates-pushed-this-week/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht