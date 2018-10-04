XCOM 2: War of the Chosen – Tactical Legacy Pack Is Coming to Linux and macOS

Good news for those who own the XCOM 2 turn-based tactics video game, as well as the XCOM 2: War of the Chosen expansion pack as Feral Interactive says that it plans to port the Tactical Legacy Pack DLC to Linux and macOS platforms soon after the October 9 release, which will only be available for Windows users at that time.

“The XCOM 2: War of the Chosen – Tactical Legacy Pack DLC includes a collection of new game modes, maps, weapons, armors and Photobooth options that honor the legacy of the XCOM series. It will launch for macOS and Linux shortly after the Windows release on 9th October,” Feral Interactive wrote in today’s announcement.

According to Feral Interactive, the XCOM 2: War of the Chosen – Tactical Legacy Pack DLC will be free to all owners of the XCOM 2: War of the Chosen expansion pack until December 3, 2018, at 11:59 pm EST. The Tactical Legacy Pack DLC will be available for grabs from Steam for Linux and Steam for macOS later this month.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/xcom-2-war-of-the-chosen-tactical-legacy-pack-is-coming-to-linux-on-october-9-523012.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht