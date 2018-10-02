Arch Linux 2018.10.01 arrived today as the most up-to-date ISO image of the popular GNU/Linux distribution used by hundreds of thousands of users worldwide. It’s powered by the Linux 4.18.9 kernel, though Linux kernel 4.18.10 is already in the stable repository, and the latest Linux 4.18.11 kernel is in the Testing one.

As expected, Arch Linux 2018.10.01 also includes all the latest software updates and security fixes that have been released via the main archives throughout September 2018. This means that you won’t have to download hundreds of updates after installing Arch Linux on a new computer.

Arch Linux is a rolling operating system that follows a so-called rolling release model where the user installs once and receives updates forever, or at least until he does something that breaks the installation and needs to reinstall. This is where the monthly ISO snapshots come into play.

In other words, the Arch Linux 2018.10.01 is here only for new installation, for those who want to reinstall or deploy the GNU/Linux distribution on new computers without downloading hundreds of updates after the installation, except for those that are released since the ISO snapshot was built.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/arch-linux-s-october-2018-iso-snapshot-released-with-linux-kernel-4-18-9-more-522992.shtml

submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht