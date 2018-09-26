The new SparkyLinux 5.5 “Nibiru” Rolling images are now synced with the Debian Testing (soon to become Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster”) software repositories as of September 17, 2018, which means that they are now shipping the Linux 4.18.6 kernel, the Calamares 3.2.1 installer, as well as the latest GCC 8 system compiler by default aas GCC 7 has been completely removed.

The SparkyLinux 5.5 “Nibiru” respins also adds several new packages, including Seahorse, rxvt-unicode for Openbox users, as well as FeatherPad and qps (Qt process manager) for LXQt users, and removes many others, among which we can mention the XTerm terminal emulator from the Openbox edition, as well as Notepadqq, Leafpad, and LXTask from the LXQt edition.

Also removed, from all images, are the ImageMagick, Vim, systemd-ui, libpam-gnome-keyring, and sparky-gexec packages. Furthermore, this release disables the Thunar daemon in the MinimalGUI (Openbox) edition due to issues with automatic mounting of new partitions created by the Calamares installer, which now removes the Cryptsetup packages if the system isn’t encrypted.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/new-sparkylinux-5-5-nibiru-isos-released-with-latest-debian-buster-updates-522817.shtml

