Ubuntu-based elementary OS 5.0 ‘Juno’ Beta 2 Linux distro now available

Why don’t more desktop computer users use Linux? Well, software compatibility aside, there is fear of change and the unknown. For a user to switch from Windows, it must be a fairly simple affair. For years, just installing a Linux-based operating system was a daunting task. These days, it can be faster and easier than installing Windows 10 — depending on distro, of course.

For beginners, once installed, their chosen Linux distro should be easy to use with an intuitive desktop environment. I’m a big fan of GNOME, but understandably, not all folks like it — especially Linux novices. One particular Linux-based desktop operating system has been focusing on accessibility to all — elementary OS. This distro is polished and aims to be easy to use for both experts and beginners alike. Today, version 5.0 of the OS — called “Juno” — reaches Beta 2. Impressively, there have been over 200 fixes implemented since Beta 1.

There are extensive improvements in Beta 2, seen in popular system apps like Files, Music, and Photos. The AppCenter now features more than 50 Juno-comaptible apps. The settings app has improved display rotation functionality — especially for multi-display systems.

Source: https://betanews.com/2018/09/21/ubuntu-based-elementary-juno-beta-2-linux/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht