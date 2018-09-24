All is not well in the Linux community: Linus Torvalds’s apology for “unprofessional behavior” and leave this week was accompanied by the adoption of a new Code of Conduct (CoC), which is being described by some as an insidious attempt by social justice warriors to wrestle power away from contributors they don’t agree with. The CoC appears to shift Linux’s long-standing culture based around meritocracy to a “safe space” that prioritizes inclusion rather than skill. Some developers believe this will destroy the foundations of Linux and are “threatening to withdraw the license to all of their code.”

Activists from the feminist and LGBTQIA+ communities have been trying to force the Linux project to join the Contributor Covenant since at least 2015. The Contributor Covenant is an agreement to implement a special Code of Conduct aimed at changing the predominantly white, straight, and male face of programming. CC’s Code of Conduct is controversial particularly because it allows anyone to be banned from contributing code for any reason, usually with no mechanism for oversight or accountability.

Source: https://www.hardocp.com/news/2018/09/23/linux_developers_threaten_to_pull_kill_switch

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht