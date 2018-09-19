Linux Adopts A New Code Of Conduct

Even though the fundamental nature of open source projects is being open and accessible to all, many contributors, in the past, have expressed their concerns over the unwelcoming nature of some communities. Linux, the most successful open source project, isn’t untouched by the same.

The Linux Boss, Linus Torvalds, is himself known to get often involved in heated discussions and say things that he shouldn’t. Just recently, he announced that he’d be taking a breaking from Linux and working to change his behavior. That’s not all. To make Linux development a more welcoming community, a new “Code of Conduct” has been adopted.

This CoC has replaced an existing Code of Conflict, which, according to kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman, hasn’t been successful in “achieving its implicit goal of fostering civility and the spirit of ‘be excellent to each other.”

The new code is based on the Contributor Covenant, which was created by open source advocated Coraline Ada Ehmke. The Contributor Covenant is already being used as the CoC in many open source project.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/linux-code-of-conduct/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht