Based on the latest Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS (Bionic Beaver) release, the new Ubuntu Desktop image is now available for installation from the Microsoft Hyper-V gallery on Windows 10 Pro computers. It comes with a pre-configured xRDP server for communication with Microsoft Remote Desktop Connection (RDP) protocol for allowing Windows 10 Pro users to experience the full Ubuntu Desktop running in Hyper-V as a virtual machine.

Thanks to the work done by Microsoft upstream to enhance the xRDP server, the bootable Hyper-V image of Ubuntu Desktop 18.04.1 LTS with Enhanced Session Mode support will bring dynamic desktop resizing, improved clipboard integration, better mouse experience to seamlessly move between the Windows 10 Pro host and the guest Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS desktop, as well as easier sharing of folders between the two OSes for faster file transfers.

Furthermore, these enhancements will allow Hyper-V users to use hv_sock, a byte-stream-based communication mechanism that enables high bandwidth interconnection between the host and guest operating systems. Users who want to run Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS (Bionic Beaver) on their Windows 10 Pro computers can install the Hyper-V image from the Microsoft Hyper-V Gallery. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your Ubuntu Desktop on Hyper-V.

According to Canonical, which recently revealed the initial Ubuntu Desktop metrics gathered from users who install the latest Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system, Ubuntu Linux is used all over the world by a lot of people, and especially as a virtual machine. This is why they put a lot of work into optimizing the Ubuntu Desktop experience when running the OS a guest virtual machine on a Windows 10 Pro desktop host.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-releases-ubuntu-18-04-1-desktop-image-optimized-for-microsoft-hyper-v-522743.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht