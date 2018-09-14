KDE Plasma 5.13.5 arrived a week ago, on September 4, 2018, as the last point release for the short-lived KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment series, which won’t receive further updates or security fixes. It brought a total of 35 changes across various core components and apps.

“Plasma 5.13 was released in June with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a month’s worth of new translations and fixes from KDE’s contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important,” reads the announcement.

Highlights of the KDE Plasma 5.13.5 point release include support for updating the wallpaper every single day in the Picture of the Day feature, the ability to prevent paste operations in the screen locker, as well as a bug fix for the QFileDialog component, which won’t remember the last visited directory anymore. A full changelog is available here for more details.

All existing KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment users are urged to update their installations to the KDE Plasma 5.13.5 point release as soon as it arrives in the stable software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distributions if they want to enjoy the best KDE Plasma desktop experience on their personal computers.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/kde-plasma-5-13-desktop-reaches-end-of-life-kde-plasma-5-14-arrives-october-9-522681.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht