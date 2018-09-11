Nitrux 1.0.15 has just hit the shelves following a release statement last week. Nitrux is an Ubuntu-based desktop Linux distribution operating system. Its most prominent feature is its Nomad desktop which integrates the K Desktop Environment (KDE)’s plasma desktop with enhanced and specialized graphics and display design.

When this distribution was initially released, it came with several design and security flaws that pushed it down from its potential. Since then, its developers have worked hard to rewire the distribution to resolve the bugs, vulnerabilities, and inconveniences that come out of its fundamental design. With the release of the Nitrux version 1.0.15, the developers boast a far more stable and secure operating system for users.

The official release statement for the product reads: “We are pleased to announce the launch of Nitrux 1.0.15. This new version brings together the latest software updates, bug fixes, performance improvements and ready-to-use hardware support. Nitrux 1.0.15 presents an updated hardware stack, among other things.”

The new version includes the Linux kernel version 4.18.5. It also throws in a far improved graphics stack for enhanced graphics hardware and client synchronization performance. The best news is that these enhancements aren’t too limited in terms of the device you can use. The latest Nitrux release adds support for the newer computers in the market as well as newer hardware that can be used with the computer.

Source: https://appuals.com/nitrux-1-0-15-brings-kernel-4-18-5-and-plasma-5-13-4-for-most-secure-and-integrated-performance-yet/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht