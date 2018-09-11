In bringing Fortnite to Android this summer, Epic gambled that the biggest video game phenomenon in the world could find success without relying on the centralized Google Play storefront (and its 30 percent cut of all revenues). That gamble seems to have paid off so far—Epic reports 15 million Fortnite downloads and 23 million players on Android just 21 days after the game’s beta release.

For context, the iOS version of the game saw roughly 11 million installations in its first month, according to analysis firm Sensor Tower, though the first two weeks of that period were a more limited “closed beta.” It took the iOS version of Fortnite about three months to reach 100 million downloads, according to analysis firm Apptopia.

Epic has so far limited the Fortnite Android beta to a small set of handsets released in the last two years, a fact that means 92 percent of Android Fortnite players are running Android 8 or newer. Despite working with the up-to-date software, the Fortnite team ran into a lot of headaches managing Android’s fragmented hardware universe.

Source: https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2018/09/fortnite-reaches-15-million-android-downloads-without-google-play/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht