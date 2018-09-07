In development for the past couple of months, the Tails 3.9 release has hit the streets this week with some long-anticipated features, including VeraCrypt/TrueCrypt integration, which lets users unlock VeraCrypt or TrueCrypt encrypted disk drives directly from the GNOME desktop environment.

VeraCrypt integration landed with the recently released GNOME 3.30 desktop environment and was implemented in both the Nautilus (Files) and Disks utilities, and will be available outside of Tails 3.9 in the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” and Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) operating systems.

Unlock VeraCrypt encrypted volumes in Tails 3.9 is easy as accessing the new Unlock VeraCrypt Volumes dialog from Applications > System Tools. The features appear to support encrypted drives that have been encrypted with either TrueCrypt or VeraCrypt open-source disk encryption utilities.

Another exciting feature of the Tails 3.9 release is the ability for the Linux-based operating system to automatically install software updates when starting up the PC. Users will be able to choose to install future updates of an app, and manage automatically updated apps from Applications > System Tools > Additional Software.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/tails-anonymous-os-gets-its-biggest-update-yet-with-veracrypt-integration-more-522543.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht