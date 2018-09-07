New AI capability helps empower DevSecOps teams

Security teams are constantly caught between the need to keep pace with security testing and the ability to allow developer teams to operate in a rapid DevOps environment.

To address this, application security provider WhiteHat Security is adding artificial intelligence to its dynamic application security testing solution WhiteHat Sentinel Dynamic.

Drawing on a data lake of 95 million identified vulnerabilities Sentinel Dynamic will deliver more accurate results faster. This will help developers to create secure web applications at the fast pace demanded by modern business.

Using AI software will decrease threat vector identification times and improve the efficiency of false positive identification. Consequently enterprises can increase the speed at which developers are made aware of potential application security vulnerabilities and deliver real-time security risk assessments.

