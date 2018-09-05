Ubuntu 18.10 Cosmic Cuttlefish WON’T Ship With Android Integration

Earlier this year in May, we reported regarding Canonical’s interest in shipping Ubuntu 18.10 Cosmic Cuttlefish with inbuilt Android integration. In the latest development, as it turns out, it’s not going to happen.

As per a report by OMGUbuntu, the Ubuntu developers aren’t satisfied with the current state of GSconnect GNOME Shell extension. For those who don’t know, the developers were planning to bring an out-of-the-box Android integration with the help of this extension only.

With this extension, just like KDE Connect, the users can get Android notifications on their Ubuntu desktop, browse files, share data, get device information, and do more.

But don’t get disheartened. Soon, GSconnect extension will be available to install from Ubuntu Software. The developer of the extension is also working on a new version, written from the scratch.

Once the new version is ready, we can expect it to again grab eyeballs of Ubuntu desktop team for the later Ubuntu 19.04 release.

Ubuntu 18.10 Cosmic Cuttlefish is expected to arrive towards the end of the October month. We’ll keep you posted with all the latest updates as they become available.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-18-10-cosmic-cuttlefish-no-android-integration/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht