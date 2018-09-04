ZeroPhone Is “Coming Soon”: A Raspberry Pi-Based, Linux-Powered Phone For Just $50

With data security and privacy becoming an alarming issue while dealing with the data-hungry companies, ZeroPhone seems like a sigh of relief.

ZeroPhone is a Raspberry Pi-based, open-source, Linux-powered handset that has been launched as a project on Crowd Supply. The device promises no carrier locks, no pre-loaded apps and good riddance from harvesting of data without users’ knowledge.

The phone will be based on Raspberry Pi Zero, the ESP8266 Wi-Fi module, and an Arduino microcontroller. What makes ZeroPhone stand apart from the other conventionally available smartphones is the presence of a mini-HDMI port and a full-size USB 2.0 port. Apart from these, the phone would also feature Wi-Fi connectivity option and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The technically astute crowd will be able to use the phone to its maximum potential. Technically proficient users can attach additional components such as IR receivers, Pi’s 5 and eight-megapixel camera on the phone’s electronic board. The phone will also allow users to SSH into the device for remote access that would enable them to run different Linux-based software on the phone.

Additionally, users can also attach a keyboard and mouse with the USB 2.0 port. However, Pi Zero’s single-core processor isn’t meant for heavy graphics usage.

The ZeroPhone project has been labeled as “coming soon” and is expected to cost around $50.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/zerophone-raspberry-pi-open-source-linux-crowdsupply/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht