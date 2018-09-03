LibreELEC 9.0 Alpha Linux distro gets Kodi 18 ‘Leia’ Beta 1 update

Let’s be honest — in a world with easy legal streaming thanks to inexpensive services like Netflix and Hulu, Kodi media center is probably used mostly by pirates. It is not likely the average consumer is storing video and music files locally to play on their TV — it simply isn’t worth the hassle these days. With that said, not all Kodi users are thieves — I am sure some are legally buying media for playback on the media software… maybe…

Regardless of why you use Kodi (I’m not judging), the best way to experience it is through a Linux distribution that focuses on it. LibreELEC, for instance, is a lightweight distro that exists only to run the Kodi media center. It is quite popular with Raspberry Pi owners, but it runs on other hardware too, including x86_64 and WeTek boxes. Kodi 18 “Leia” recently achieved Beta 1 status, and as a result, LibreELEC 9.0 Alpha has been updated with it. In other words, the most bleeding edge LibreELEC now runs the most bleeding edge Kodi.

The team says, “Alpha releases are important to the team because we cannot test every scenario and sometimes sidestep issues without realising. The project needs a body of regular testers to go find the problems we miss. Testing will be particularly important for LibreELEC 9.0 as Kodi v18 includes substantial internal changes to VideoPlayer and introduces new retro-gaming capabilities.”

Source: https://betanews.com/2018/09/02/libreelec-alpha-linux-kodi-leia-beta/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht