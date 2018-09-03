ll of the Dell Precision mobile workstations launched earlier this year are now available with a choice of Windows or Ubuntu Linux. Dell has announced that the Precision 5530 mobile workstation is the latest of its mobile workstation-class computers to be available as a Linux-powered Developer Edition computer. It’s currently on sale for $1185 and up.

The starting price gets you a 3.9 pound notebook with a 15.6 inch display, an Intel Core i3-8300H quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, a 500GB hard drive, a 56 Whr battery, and a 1080p display.

But the notebook can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-8950HK hexa-core processor, up to NVIDIA Quadro P2000 graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, up to a 4K touchscreen display, up to a 97 Wh battery, and up to two hard drives or SSDs.

One nice touch is that unlike some computers aimed at developers, you do save about $100 by choosing Ubuntu instead of Windows as your operating system on the Precision 5530.

That said, the Precision 5530 is basically the business/enterprise version of the consumer-oriented Dell XPS 15 which has a significantly lower starting price of $1000 but it lacks some of the configuration options available for the Precision models.

The laptop measures 14.1″ x 9.3″ x 0.7″ and features HDMI 2.0, USB 3.1Gen 1, Thunderbolt 3, headset, and SD card ports.

The Dell Precision 5530 Developer Edition joins the Precision 3530, 7530, and 7730 in Dell’s current lineup of mobile workstations with optional support for Ubuntu Linux.

Dell ships the computers with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, but you should be able to upgrade to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS if you want the latest features. Both versions of the operating system are officially supported by Dell and Canonical.

Source: https://liliputing.com/2018/09/dell-precision-5530-mobile-workstation-now-available-with-ubuntu.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht