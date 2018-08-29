The Linux-based Tails operating system is getting a new release early next month that will bring some much-anticipated technologies along with the latest and greatest software updates.

As we reported a few weeks ago, Tails devs planned on implementing support for opening VeraCrypt encrypted drives in the GNOME desktop environment that’s used by default in Tails.

Tails 3.9 promises to be the first release to ship with VeraCrypt support, but it also looks like there will be support for opening TrueCrypt encrypted volumes as well, straight from your GNOME desktop. Moreover, this release will integrate the “Additional Software Packages” feature into the desktop.

It also promises to revamp the interface of the “Configure Persistent Volume” dialog, and bring latest software updates, including the TOR Browser 8.0 anonymous web browser based on Mozilla Firefox 60 ESR, Tor 0.3.4.6 client/server for accessing the anonymous Tor network, as well as Mozilla Thunderbird 60 email and news client.

Tails 3.9 appears to be one of the last releases to ship with the Liferea feed/news reader, which will be removed from the default install images at the end of 2018 due to security concerns. As such, users are urged to start migrating their feeds to Mozilla Thunderbird once Tails 3.9 hits the streets.

The final release of the upcoming Tails 3.9 operating system will hit the streets early next month on September 5, 2018, the same day when the GNOME Project launches the highly anticipated GNOME 3.30 desktop environment to the masses. However, Tails 3.9 will still ship with the latest and greatest GNOME 3.28 desktop environment.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/tails-3-9-anonymous-os-is-coming-september-5-with-truecrypt-veracrypt-support-522397.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht