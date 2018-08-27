UBports Releases Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 for Ubuntu Phones, Based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 is the first release to be based on the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series, which means that it includes more recent and up-to-date components than all previous releases, which were based on the older and deprecated Ubuntu 15.04 (Vivid Vervet) operating system series.

Therefore, Ubuntu Phone users that have a supported device (see below for supported devices) will now run a much-improved Ubuntu Touch mobile OS that runs recent technologies, such as the long-term supported Qt 5.9 application framework, which brings performance improvements and new features.

Apart from being based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 includes up-to-date firmware for various of the supported devices, new power saving features, a new upgrade wizard to help users set up their devices for the Ubuntu 16.04 base, a new option to allow users to manually set the opacity of dash’s background, as well as a new option to let users request the desktop version of a website.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 also adds new keyboard layouts for Bulgarian, Turkish, and Swiss-French, a new search engine start page, and consistent release numbering across devices for all Ubuntu Touch channels.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-touch-ota-4-released-for-ubuntu-phones-finally-based-on-ubuntu-16-04-lts-522382.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht