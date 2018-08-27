Lenovo’s latest tablets include a $70 Android Go model

Android Go isn’t just for entry-level smartphones. Lenovo is refreshing its Android tablet line, and the centerpiece is arguably the Tab E7 (above), an ultra-low-end model for anyone who just wants the basics. The 7-inch slate won’t wow people with its 1,024 x 600 screen, 1.3GHz MediaTek processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of expandable storage and 5-hour video playback time. However, Android Oreo Go edition should help it perform more gracefully than other tablets in that class — and the $70 starting price makes it a tempting option if you just want a no-frills e-book or Netflix viewer. It’ll be a Walmart exclusive when it ships in October, and a 10-inch Tab E10 counterpart will arrive at the same time offering a faster Snapdragon 210 and a 1,280 x 800 panel for $130.

Other slates are more conventional, but welcome if you’ve been waiting for Lenovo to update its rapidly aging mobile tablet lineup. The Tab E8 jumps to a much nicer 8-inch 1,280 x 800 display and it’s available now at Walmart for a not-too-unreasonable $100. And you won’t just have to stick to budget models. The mid-range Tab M10 sports a 1,920 x 1,200 display and a Snapdragon 450 processor, while movie mavens will want to look at the quad-speaker Tab P10. You’ll have to be patient if you want those last two, however — they won’t arrive until the winter, and Lenovo hasn’t provided pricing.

Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/08/23/lenovo-android-tablets-2018/?guccounter=1

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht