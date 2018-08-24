I’ve said it before. I’ll say it again: Red Hat, not content with being a Linux power, wants to be a cloud powerhouse. Need proof? Look no further than the newest beta for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.6.

Sure, you’ll see Linux security improvements. These include an improved GnuTLS library with Hardware Security Module (HSM) support, a strengthened OpenSSL for mainframes, and enhancements to the nftables firewall. In addition, RHEL 7,6 integrates the extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) to provide a safer, more efficient mechanism for monitoring Linux kernel activity. In later versions, this will enable additional performance monitoring and network tracing tools.

But the real changes are to make RHEL better for hybrid cloud deployments. For example, 7.6 uses Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 hardware modules to enable Network Bound Disk Encryption (NBDE) to provide two layers of security features for hybrid cloud operations: The network-based mechanism works in the cloud, while on-premises TPM helps to keep information on disks more secure.

RHEL 7.6 also introduces Podman. This is part of Red Hat’s lightweight container toolkit. It adds enterprise-grade security features to containers. Podman complements Buildah and Skopeo by enabling users to run, build, and share containers using the Bash shell. It can also work with CRI-O, a lightweight Kubernetes containers runtime.

Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/red-hat-enterprise-linux-7-6-beta-is-out-now/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht