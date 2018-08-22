Democratic artificial intelligence will shape future technologies

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a key area of research and development, and while AI and machine learning algorithms begin to influence everything from our cars to our social media news feeds, the technology will soon be available to everyone.

That is if Gartner’s predictions on emerging technology trends prove to be true.

On Monday, the research agency said that democratized AI will be one of the major trends which will shape our future technologies.

The research is based on the so-called “Hype Cycle,” which comprises of insights from over 2,000 technologies into 35 main areas of interest and trends, with a particular focus on innovations which could give businesses a future competitive advantage.

Gartner says that AI technologies will be “virtually everywhere” over the next 10 years, but it will be open to the masses rather than being purely commercial.

Cloud computing, open-source projects, and the “maker” community will mold this trend, eventually “propelling AI into everyone’s hands.”

AI-based Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions, autonomous driving, mobile robots, conversational AI platforms & assistants, and deep neural nets are expected to become major enterprise technologies in the future.

