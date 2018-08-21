The kernel security update addressed both the L1 Terminal Fault vulnerabilities, as well as two other security flaws (CVE-2018-5390 and CVE-2018-5391) discovered by Juha-Matti Tilli in Linux kernel’s TCP and IP implementations, which could allow remote attackers to cause a denial of service.

Unfortunately, on Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) systems, users reported that the mitigations also introduced a regression in the Linux kernel packages, which could cause kernel panics for some users that booted the OS in certain desktop environments.

The regression also appears to have prevented Java applications from starting on Ubuntu 14.04 LTS systems so Canonical has addressed the issue and released a new kernel version, urging all users to update their installations as soon as possible.

If you’re using the Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) operating system with the original Linux 3.13 kernel, you should update your installations right now to linux-image 3.13.0-156.206 on either 32-bit, 64-bit, or PowerPC 64-bit systems, whether you’re using the generic, lowlatency, or generic-lpae kernels.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-apologizes-for-ubuntu-14-04-lts-linux-kernel-regression-releases-fix-522360.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht