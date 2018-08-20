The long awaited AMDGPU-PRO 18.30 driver update for the AMD Linux graphics driver package has finally been released, with a driver installation option for both “all open” and closed / proprietary driver modules.

What is great about this driver package update is that it is supported on the latest Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS as well as Ubuntu 16.04.5, and RHEL / CentOS 6.10 and 7.5 respectively for their Enterprise Linux support targets.

Some of the new features in this AMDGPU-PRO 18.30 driver package update includes support for the latest Radeon Pro WX 8200, WattMan-style functionality which uses the new CLI-based interfaces, the RHEL / CentOS installation updates, and some new installation instructions for users.

Downloading and setting up the new driver is fairly using the CLI, as the AMDGPU stack depends on packages provided by the Linux distribution vendors – although the AMDGPU-PRO driver requires access to specific RPMs from Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) or SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) installation media, because of the dependency resolution.

This is despite the fact that all external dependencies on packages provided by the Linux distro vendor were eliminated starting with driver package 18.30 and all the dependency checks were intergrated into the amdgpu-install package, and subsequently amdgpu-pro-preinstall was eliminated to streamline installation. Access to distribution media or online package repos is still required to satisfy base operating system dependencies.

Source: https://appuals.com/amdgpu-pro-18-30-linux-graphics-driver-released-with-ubuntu-18-04-lts-and-rhel-centos-support/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht