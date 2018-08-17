Hands-on with Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 Beta

For those who might not be familiar with Linux Mint Debian Edition, it was originally released in about March of 2014 (if I remember correctly), as a sort of “proof of concept” for producing Linux Mint without using Ubuntu as the base. A year later, in April 2015, we got LMDE 2, and then two years after, in March 2017, there was at least a new set of ISO images for LMDE 2 released.

Last October, there was a mention in the Mint Blog that LMDE 3 should be coming along “real soon now”… and now, not even a year later, the Beta release is here! Hooray!

The (BETA) ISO-images are available for download from all the usual Mint mirrors; there is a complete list at the end of the release announcement. There are both 32-bit and 64-bit versions available, which should be very good news for those who are still running 32-bit CPUs, since a lot of other distributions have abandoned 32-bit versions.

The release notes say that the 64-bit version will run on either UEFI (with Secure Boot disabled, of course) or BIOS systems, but the 32-bit version is BIOS only. I can confirm the UEFI portion of that, because I have already installed it on two of my systems, but I haven’t tried it on a BIOS system yet.

Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/hands-on-linux-mint-debian-edition-3-beta/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht