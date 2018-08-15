Video editing on Linux platform just got a whole lot easier, as Blackmagic Design just released their long-awaited DaVinci Resolve 15 software update – a free to use professional-grade video editing, visual effects, motion graphics, and audio post-production software suite.

Note that this release officially supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS systems.

This update brings “an entirely new Fusion page with over 250 tools for compositing, paint, particles, animated titles and more. In addition, DaVinci Resolve 15 includes a major update to Fairlight audio, along with over 300 new features and improvements that professional editors and colorists have asked for”.

The free version of DaVinci Resolve 15 already has a ton of features that make it a great choice for professional work, but the Studio edition adds even more features – though it costs $299. Still, there’s no subscription fee or licensing costs.

Source: https://appuals.com/davinci-resolve-15-released-for-redhat-enterprise-and-centos-systems/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht