Lenovo has unveiled its ThinkPad P1 workstation laptop, which packs a 1080p or 4K 15.6-inch display, and powerful hardware.

The P1 is available in multiple configurations and offers the choice of Intel 8th-gen Core i5, i7, i9, or Xeon processors.

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620, or Nvidia Quadro P1000 or P2000 GPUS; up to 64GB of DDR4 2,667MHz RAM; and up to 4TB of SSD storage are also available to users.

Connectivity is taken care of via Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, four USB-C ports – 2 Thunderbolt and 2 USB 3.1 – and HDMI.

What Lenovo is punting about its new laptop, however, is its size.

The P1 is said to be its thinnest and lightest professional laptop to date, and measures in at 18.4 x 361.8 x 245.7 mm – and weighs 1.7kg.

Lenovo is also offering users an array of operating systems to choose from, including Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, Ubuntu Linux, and Redhat Linux.

AnandTech reported that the ThinkPad P1 will go on sale from late August 2018, with a starting price of $1,949 in the US.

Source: https://mybroadband.co.za/news/hardware/271715-lenovo-launches-its-thinnest-and-lightest-pro-laptop-thinkpad-p1.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht