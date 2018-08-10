Valve is certainly not the last software developer in the world to still offer 32-bit versions of its applications, but as the world kind of moved to 64-bit apps and operating systems, they will be forced to that too very soon.

Apple already forced their hands with the upcoming macOS Mojave 10.14 operating system, which will be available this fall, by deprecating support for 32-bit apps and urging application developers to move to 64-bit apps.

Valve complied and released a native 64-bit Steam for Mac client along with its recent major Steam Client update that also brought the all-new Chat client and a significant design change, among numerous other new features and improvements.

With Steam Client stable update, Valve brings support for shipping different binaries to 64-bit versus 32-bit operating systems via the built-in updater in preparation for future updates, which could signal a native 64-bit Steam for Linux client might be on the way.

However, considering the fact that Valve did release a native 64-bit Steam for Mac client only a two months ago, and judging by the changes it implemented in this new stable update, one can only dream of a native 64-bit Steam for Linux client, so fingers crossed.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/valve-may-soon-release-a-native-64-bit-version-of-its-steam-for-linux-client-522309.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht