AMD has just officially released their Radeon Pro 18.Q3 enterprise driver update, which includes packages available for supported Linux distributions, which officially are:

RHEL 7.5 / CentOS 7.5

RHEL 6.9 / CentOS 6.9

Ubuntu 18.04.0

Ubuntu 16.04.4

SLED/SLES 12 SP3

These are QA-tested professional-grade driver updates for the current quarter, so Linux users should see performance and optimization improvements.

However, there are some remaining issues unresolved in this update. This includes GPU hangs on long stress tests, hangs within the Houdini application, call traces being observed while performing pm-suspend in dmesg/kmsg, and display color issues after installing the driver on SLED 12 SP3.

This update also brings Vulkan 1.1 support, and initial support for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS – which is great news for those who recently upgraded to the latest Ubuntu 18.04 LTS package.

The package is mainly intended for Vega Frontier, Radeon Pro, Radeon Pro WX, and FirePro S/W graphics cards, and the entire driver stack is derived from the 18.20 driver branch which includes both PRO and All-Open driver options.

Source: https://appuals.com/amd-releases-18-q3-linux-drivers-for-radeon-pro-including-ubuntu-18-04-lts-support/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht