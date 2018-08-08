ExTiX 18.7 Is Not Quite an ‘Ultimate Linux System’

The latest release of the ExTiX Linux distro is a major disappointment.

ExTiX 18.7 has several shortcomings that make it troublesome to use. The flaws easily might be fixed in a patched follow-up release. Still, to a new Linux user, the problems inherent in ExTiX 18.7 give the Linux OS in general a black eye.

New releases of any software platform never come with guarantees. Sometimes, an earlier release works almost flawlessly while its upgrade down the line fails to impress. That was my experience revisiting the ExTix distro.

Despite this down slide, the developers can bounce back. The ExTiX distro offers adopters some features not readily available in other Linux distros.

Last month’s release is built around the LXQt 0.12.0 desktop and is based on Debian 9 Stretch and Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver. This relatively new desktop environment is the product of merging the LXDE-Qt and the Razor-qt projects.

LXQt is an apt replacement of LXDE, the Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment. The more modern Qt tools bring some freshness to LXDE while shifting the emphasis away from running well on more minimal (as in older) hardware.

Meshing traditional LXDE functionality with the added tweaks from Razor-QT is a big step in a better direction for this lightweight desktop environment. Even this latest ExTiX release, despite its troubles, teases the kind of modern lightweight, modular, fast and user-friendly desktop environment that the distro offers.

Source: https://www.linuxinsider.com/story/ExTiX-187-Is-Not-Quite-an-Ultimate-Linux-System-85481.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht