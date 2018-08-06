LibreELEC 9.0 Alpha Kodi 18 Leia-focused Linux distro for Raspberry Pi and PC is here

Kodi is great software for consuming media, but the best way to experience it is with a Linux distribution that focuses on it. If you aren’t familiar, LibreELEC is one such distro — it allows the user to focus exclusively on Kodi without any distractions. Best of all, it doesn’t just run on traditional PC hardware, but the Raspberry Pi too. Yes, by leveraging an inexpensive Pi device, you can create a powerful media box for your television.

Today, the first Alpha of LibreELEC 9.0 becomes available for download. This follows the recent release of Kodi 18 Leia preview, and yes, LibreELEC 9.0 is based on Leia.

The team warns against using the pre-release distro by saying, “Alpha builds exist for hands-on testing not a hands-off experience. If you run Alpha builds you must be willing to report issues and engage the LibreELEC and Kodi developers in hunting bugs. If you have no idea what a debug log is or ‘wife acceptance factor’ is critical, these builds are not for you. If you want to run Alpha builds please make a backup and store it somewhere off-box first. Your failure to make a backup is not our problem.”

Source: https://betanews.com/2018/08/04/libreelec-9-alpha-kodi-leia-linux-raspberry-pi/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht