Ubuntu Linux 18.04.1 LTS Bionic Beaver available for download

Ubuntu is one of the most popular desktop Linux-based operating systems in the world, and rightfully so. It’s stable, fast, and offers a very polished user experience. Ubuntu has gotten even better recently too, since Canonical — the company that develops the distribution — switched to GNOME from the much-maligned Unity. Quite frankly, GNOME is the best overall desktop environment, but I digress.

Ubuntu 18.04.1 becomes available. This is the first “point” release of 18.04 LTS Bionic Beaver. It is chock full of fixes and optimizations, which some individuals and organizations have been waiting for before upgrading. You see, while some enthusiasts will install the latest and greatest immediately, others value stability — especially for business — and opt to hold off until many of the bugs are worked out. If you are a longtime Windows user, think of it like waiting for Microsoft to release a service pack before upgrading — sort of.

Cooke says, “The first point release for an LTS comes out three months after release, and is also the time at which we enable upgrades from the previous LTS release. That is to say, if you’re running 16.04 LTS then you will be prompted to upgrade to 18.04 LTS from today onwards (there is a little lag between the ISOs being made available and the upgrades being enabled). The three month period provides us the opportunity to find and fix critical bugs before enabling upgrades for our LTS users who, by nature, expect a very reliable base OS.”

Source: https://betanews.com/2018/07/26/ubuntu-linux-bionic-beaver-point/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht