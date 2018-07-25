Linux users can now evaluate the sixth weekly test release of the Linux 4.18 kernel, titled Linux 4.18-rc6. This release brings a lot of networking fixes and resolves some other issues with previous releases, as the team focuses on bringing us closer to a stable kernel release.

Most of the changes in Linux 4.18-rc6 revolve around networking fixes, but also driver and architecture updates, and a handful of other improvements. This includes fixes to GPU drivers, SCSI, NVMA, PCI, PinCTRL, arch updates to Arc, x86, NDS32, PowerPC, and also miscellaneous fixes for header files, VM and FS noise.

The changelog is pretty massive with a lot of commits from various testers and developers, so read through the changelog on the kernel mailing list if you want a complete overview of what has been updated.

The VM bug in earlier releases was fixed in the last RC, but there was apparently a bit of 32-bit fallout from the fix, so issues were still cropping up in RC5. However, the developers are hoping that RC6 has completely eliminated all of the issues.

If everything goes according to the team’s plan, Linux 4.18-rc7 will be the last release candidate, followed by Linux 4.18.0 a week afterwards on August 5th, and we could see the actual stable kernel pushed out by August 12th. Fingers crossed!

Source: https://appuals.com/linux-4-18-rc6-brings-network-and-driver-fixes-including-32-bit-vm-fallout-fix/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht