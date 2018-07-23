Linux Mint developers planning big Cinnamon 4.0 improvements

Linux Mint is one of the most popular Linux-based desktop operating systems for a reason — it’s really good. By leveraging the excellent Ubuntu for its base, and offering a top-notch user experience, success is pretty much a guarantee.

While the distribution primarily focuses on two desktop environments — Mate and Cinnamon — the latter is really the star of the show. Cinnamon is great because it uses a classic WIMP interface that users love, while also feeling modern. With Cinnamon 3.8, the Linux Mint Team focused on improving the DE’s performance, and today, the team shares that it is continuing that mission with the upcoming 4.0. In particular, the team is focusing on Vsync.

I must say, it is refreshing that the Linux Mint Team is focusing on performance and “under the hood” improvements for Cinnamon 4.0. Quite frankly, the desktop environment is already quite feature complete and a joy to use. No, I am not saying the interface is perfect and the superficial should be ignored, but for now, it shouldn’t be a priority. The developers are absolutely on the right track with Cinnamon 4.0.

Source: https://betanews.com/2018/07/20/linux-mint-cinnamon-4/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht