Google has submarine cables moved from the US to Europe

Google has hired specialist TE Subcom to relocate a submarine cable from Virginia Beach to the French Atlantic coast.

The submarine cable project is named Dunant, after the Peace Award winner and founder of the Red Cross Henry Dunant. The four-fiber cable extends over a length of 6400 kilometers according to TE Subcom and is to supply further capacities to the global Google network. The Communication also states that links to other submarine cables in the region will be made. The costs for the project are not mentioned. Google expects completion by 2020. A submarine cable has a lifespan between 15 and 25 years, Google said.

Google is already investing in its 13th cable project with the Dunant project. Most of them started Google together with consortia from other companies. With the project Curie, which is to connect Chile with Los Angeles, Google first appeared as a private client. Curie is scheduled to finish in 2019. The private investment also applies to Dunant.

Source: http://www.linux-magazin.de/news/google-laesst-seekabel-von-den-usa-nach-europa-verlegen/

