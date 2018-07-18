Slackware, The Oldest Active Linux Distro, Turns 25

On July 16th, 1993, Slackware Linux distribution was officially released. Based entirely on the Softlanding Linux System (SLS) system, it was designed for the machines with a 3.5” boot floppy. Over the past 25 years, Slackware has turned out to be one of the most influential Linux distros around.

The very first releases of SUSE Linux and other open source pioneers were based on Slackware; its effect is also seen on other operating systems with “do it yourself” motto.

For many Linux enthusiasts, it turned out to be the starting point of their Linux journey. Due to its vanilla experience and minimum customization offerings, it slowly developed a cult following. The project’s website calls it an effort to produce the most UNIX-like distribution with “the twin goals of ease of use and stability as top priorities.”

Today, Slackware has witnessed more than 30 versions and it remains an active distribution. The latest release was shipped in 2016 as Slackware 14.2; it offered Xfce and KDE as the two choices for the desktop environment.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/slackware-birthday-25-oldest-active-linux-distro/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht