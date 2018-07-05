MongoDB 4.0 released

MongoDB is one of the so-called NoSQL databases (Not only SQL), which in favor of performance on some properties of relational database systems, e.g. Schema, locking mechanisms or dynamic queries, renounce. The schema-free MongoDB stores the data in BSON (binary JSON) structures, supports replication, and lends itself well to large objects such as video or large images. It is mostly implemented in C ++ and distributed under the Apache License 2.0 or the Affero General Public License (AGPL) 1.0.

NoSQL databases promise much faster setup, better scalability, easier replication, and faster changes to data structures relative to relational databases. They are thus better suited to the requirements of high-traffic web services, which should always be available. This is also the basis for the success of MongoDB, which enjoys some popularity.

MongoDB 4.0 extends the database with transactions, type conversions, and Kubernetes integration. The ability to transact makes it possible for the first time to change several documents in a consistent manner at the same time and to ensure that either all documents in the changed form have been taken over permanently or none. This warranty also covers the replicas of the database instance.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/26055/mongodb-40-erschienen.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht