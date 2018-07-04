You can keep your Windows 10 and macOS High Sierra. For me, Linux Mint 19 is not only the best Linux desktop, it’s the best desktop. Period. End of statement.

Why? Because its traditional windows, icons, menus, and pointers (WIMP) interface is a true pleasure to use. It’s even more fun now, because with Mint 19 and its default Cinnamon 3.8 desktop it’s faster and snappier than ever. The Cinnamon desktop, which uses the GTK 3.22 toolkit, also has a smoother look than previous versions.

Linux, as ever, out of the box is more secure than macOS or Windows even after you strap on all the anti-virus software. On my Mac and Windows boxes, security is an almost daily job of patches and fixes. On my Mint desktops? I don’t even worry about it and I have never had a single security problem. I wish I could say the same about the competing operating systems.

Installing software on Mint is mindlessly simple. Linux desktops are also fast on hardware you can find in a trash dump. High Sierra on my March 2015 vintage MacBook Air with 1.6GHz i5 processor and 8GBs of RAM runs as fast as trying to run through knee-deep mud. I am so, so not looking forward to running macOS 10.14 Mojave on it. Windows 10, on my Dell XPS 8700 with its 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7-4790 processor and 16GBs of memory, runs fast enough to be useful, but it’s not fast. Mint 19, on my 2011 Dell XPS 8300 with its 3.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor and 8GBs of RAM, charges along like a champ. No one in their right mind would run Windows 10 on that seven-year-old box.

Taken as a whole, this new Mint is a pleasure to use. I’ve been running it on my main desktop for several weeks now, since the beta arrived, and my love for Mint remains as strong as ever. It is simply the best desktop out there in my book. Give it a try, I think you just might agree with me.

Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/the-linux-mint-desktop-continues-to-lead-the-rest/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht