Support for Linux 3.2 and 4.1 finished

With a total of 151 modified files, 1139 insertions, and 583 deletions, Linux 3.2.102 was released as probably the last planned version of the kernel released in 2012. As Ben Hutchings writes on the kernel mailing list, “in all likelihood,” official support for the long-term kernel ended. Of course you can not be sure of that, because unexpected gaps or other circumstances could lead to Linux 3.2 still undergoing another update. However, users should not rely on it and update their systems as soon as possible.

Also users of Linux 4.1 are to subject their systems to an update. As with Linux 3.2, the release of a new version – in this case Linux 4.1.52 at the end of May – also marks the cessation of support. This can be checked, for example, on “Active kernel releases”, where only four supported versions can still be found.

In addition to the kernel 3.16 maintained by Ben Hutchings, which will be updated until at least April 2020, users will also be able to access the Greg Kroah-Hartman supported kernel versions 4.4, 4.9 and 4.14. With version 4.9, however, it should be noted that it will only be supplied with updates for a good half a year. Alternatively, LTS kernel variants of the distributors can be imported or adapted. These are maintained directly by the manufacturers and are subject to other support periods. Details and support periods can be found in the corresponding products.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/25965/unterst%C3%BCtzung-f%C3%BCr-linux-32-und-41-beendet.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht