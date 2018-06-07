Officially launched on Tuesday, Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS) is engineered to deliver Kubernetes, the open-source and production-grade container orchestration tool as a managed service on the AWS (Amazon Web Services) cloud computing services. As Ubuntu is the most widely used container host operating system, especially for Kubernetes deployments, it can now be used to host containers in Amazon’s EKS.

Designed for container portability, Ubuntu on EKS promises a set of great optimizations over Ubuntu on AWS. Among these, we can mention up to 30 percent faster kernel boot speeds, i3.metal support, better i3 instance class support with NVM Express (NVMe) storage disks for extreme IO, Elastic Network Adapter (ENA) with support for up to 25 Gbps network interfaces, as well as continuous security updates and image maintenance to address critical flaws.

In the private infrastructure, the Ubuntu on EKS container hosts offer the same runtime dynamics as those of other Ubuntu-based Kubernetes deployments. It consists of worker nodes created using Canonical’s brand-new minimal Ubuntu base image designed to dramatically shrink both the security cross-section and the image size for Ubuntu on AWS. This makes it easier to customize Ubuntu EKS container host nodes to match your enterprise needs.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-announces-ubuntu-for-amazon-s-elastic-container-service-for-kubernetes-521446.shtml

Submitted my: Arnfried Walbrecht